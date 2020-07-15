Luke McGee: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Portsmouth goalkeeper

Luke McGee spent part of the season on loan at Bradford

Forest Green Rovers have signed former Portsmouth and Tottenham goalkeeper Luke McGee on a two-year-deal.

McGee turned down a new contract with Pompey having made 55 appearances after signing from Spurs in 2017.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done and can't wait to get started and put my roots down," the 24-year-old said.

"I've had positive chats with head coach Mark Cooper and Forest Green Rovers are an ambitious club, who meet my objectives."