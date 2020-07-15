Kilmarnock: Bournenouth defender Zeno Rossi agrees season-long loan

From the section

Zeno Rossi, centre, will get his first taste of top-team football at Kilmarnock

Manager Alex Dyer has continued his Kilmarnock rebuild by signing Bournemouth centre-back Zeno Rossi on loan for the season.

The 19-year-old is the the Scottish Premiership club's third new addition after 13 players departed this summer.

Rossi has trained regularly with Premier League Bournemouth's first team and has "a bright future", says Dyer.

The defender joins fellow new recruits, winger Mitch Pinnock and full-back Aaron McGowan at Rugby Park.