Callum O’Hare: Coventry City complete signing of Aston Villa midfielder

Callum O'Hare scored his first Coventry goal in a 3-3 draw with Oxford United last August

Promoted Coventry City have made their third summer signing by bringing in midfielder Callum O'Hare from Premier League club Aston Villa.

O'Hare, 22, spent most of the 2019-20 League One title-winning season on loan with the Sky Blues.

As with City's two previous signings, PEC Zwolle midfielder Gustavo Hamer and Niort defender Julien Dacosta, he has signed a three-year deal.

"We are delighted to welcome Callum back," said City boss Mark Robins.

"He has been one of our main transfer targets as we prepare for the Championship campaign, and we're very pleased to have fought off competition from other clubs to secure his signature.

The deal for O'Hare, whose existing contract with Villa ended on 30 June, is subject to English Football League and Football Association approval.

O'Hare's pedigree

Solihull-born O'Hare, who made nine appearances but never started a league game for Villa, was nursed in with Coventry last season, with the majority of his early appearances coming from the bench.

But he scored four times and contributed six assists to help City return to English football's second tier for the first time since 2012.

"We know what great attributes Callum has and the quality he can bring to the side," added Robins.

"He is a player who is continuing to develop as a footballer. A popular member of the squad, and I know fans will welcome his arrival."