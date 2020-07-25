Irish Cup semi-finals: Ballymena United boss Jeffrey prepared for 'surreal' tie against Coleraine

Stephen Lowry and Jude Winchester in action as Coleraine beat Ballymena 2-0 in a Premiership game on 7 March

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Monday 27 July Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey admits his side's behind-closed-doors Irish Cup semi-final against Coleraine at Windsor Park on 27 July is likely to have a "surreal" feel about it.

The match will be the first competitive fixture to be played since 7 March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's going to be different so you have to look at the positives, follow the guidelines and keep it simple.

"We will try and prepare as best we can and give of our best," said Jeffrey.

"First and foremost the priority is to ensure the health and safety of all those who will be there, keeping to the protocols inside the stadium," added the Sky Blues boss ahead of the derby encounter.

Kearney's Coleraine 'well organised'

Ballymena's most recent appearance in an Irish Cup final saw them go down 2-1 to Glenavon in May 2014, leaving them without an Irish Cup success since 1989.

Victories over Crumlin Star, Ballinamallard United and Warrenpoint have secured their passage to the last four of the 2019-20 competition - and the opportunity to make up for a disappointing season by securing Europa League football for the second year in succession by winning the cup.

"We had a challenging season but the Irish Cup was our outlet. To win an Irish Cup would be very, very special, fantastic, but we will take it one game at a time," added Jeffrey.

"Our clear focus is on our semi-final with Coleraine and if we are fortunate enough to get through that then we could turn our attention to a final.

"We know Coleraine will be tough opponents. Oran [Kearney] has come back and picked them up again - they were going great guns and were playing some great football.

"They are a strong side, Oran has them well organised and they work hard."

Return to training 'challenging'

Jeffrey explains that the long enforced period out of action presents challenges in terms of preparing the players for such a significant occasion.

"We have been trying to get the players back up to speed, gently, incrementally building things up.

"We have been doing what we usually do but in a different way with 27 July as our target date.

"The challenges have been great in making sure we don't overtrain the players in a rush to get them ready.

"We have planned our training programmes meticulously to build them up gradually and played some pretty intense practice games among ourselves."

The winners will play the victors of the second semi-final between Cliftonville and Glentoran, which will be played at the same venue at 20:00 BST on 27 July.