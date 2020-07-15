Premier League and EFL summer transfer window to be from 27 July to 5 October

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between 27 July and 5 October, subject to Fifa approval.

In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domestic-only window between 5-16 October.

"During this window, clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations)," said a Premier League statement.

"No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

