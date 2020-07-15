Ronald de Boer: Ex-Rangers forward urges clubs not to cut academies

De Boer works as a youth coach at Ajax

Scottish clubs should not cut academy funding to reduce costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, says former Rangers forward Ronald de Boer.

Some clubs have paused academy work or are considering cuts to operations to combat a loss of income.

But De Boer, who is a youth coach with Ajax, believes that is a short-term approach.

"I think the academy is what you have to be focussed on most," the former Dutch international said.

"But you have to put energy and money into it to see the results. [Reducing funding] is short-term and the academy is long-term.

"I would say put more money into your youth academy and put some great coaches who are dedicated to bringing [through] youngsters."

De Boer, 50, has seen players like Frenkie de Jong, now of Barcelona, and Matthias de Ligt, who signed for Juventus, progress through the Ajax academy.

Both were sold for large transfer fees, and De Boer says a more sensible approach for clubs in Scotland is to bring through young players for a bigger return in the future.

"You can't rely on buying the best players, because it's always a gamble," he told the BBC's Scottish football podcast. "Sometimes when you're forced you can suddenly see the light.

"In the end, the benefit will be bigger. Because you're never going to spend the kind of money on a youth player that you would to bring a new signing in for couple of million and also his salary."