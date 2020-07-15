Siobhan Chamberlain: Goalkeeper cancels Manchester United Women contract

Siobhan Chamberlain, who has 50 England caps, joined Manchester United from Liverpool in 2018

Siobhan Chamberlain has agreed to leave Manchester United Women by mutual consent after cancelling her contract.

Goalkeeper Chamberlain, 36, says she will take time to consider her next career move after giving birth to daughter Emilia in January.

“I've loved every minute of my time as a Manchester United player,” the England international said.

Chamberlain made 27 appearances for United and helped the club win the FA Women’s Championship in 2019.

“After discussions with (manager) Casey Stoney, we both agreed that now was the right time for me to move on and take time to consider the next steps in my career,” she explained.

“I’m proud that we as a group of players have written a chapter in this great club’s history.

“The future of this club is in great hands with Casey and I have no doubt that trophies and success are not far away.”