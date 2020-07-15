Diana Silva: WSL newcomers Aston Villa sign Portugal forward

Diana Silva played for Portugal at Euro 2017, featuring against both England and Scotland in the group phase

Newly-promoted Aston Villa have signed Portugal forward Diana Silva from Sporting Lisbon.

She has won 58 international caps and was in the Portugal team that lost 2-1 to England at Euro 2017.

The 25-year-old follows Birmingham City's Chloe Arthur and Chelsea's Anita Asante in moving to Villa, who won promotion to the WSL last season.

"We've picked up a young talent who's been doing very well with her national team," said Villa boss Gemma Davies.

"We've been monitoring her progress since before lockdown and we're really excited that she's finally an Aston Villa player."