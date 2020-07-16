Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa will not watch West Brom & Brentford games

After a near miss in his first season as Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa is on the verge of leading them back to the Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch Leeds' promotion rivals' next matches, with the Yorkshire club on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds beat Barnsley 1-0 on Thursday to move six points clear of third-placed Brentford with two games remaining.

Their 16-year top-flight exile will end if West Brom fail to beat Huddersfield or the Bees drop points at Stoke.

"Until the situation is mathematically resolved, we cannot talk about promotion," said Leeds boss Bielsa.

Asked if he would follow the other teams' games, he said: "No, we are thinking of the next match."

Leeds edged past the Championship's bottom club Barnsley at Elland Road, with Michael Sollbauer's first-half own goal settling the contest and moving the Whites within one point of automatic promotion.

Striker Patrick Bamford told BBC Radio Leeds: "I haven't properly thought about it [winning promotion]. Obviously we're not quite over the line yet.

"Everyone's saying 'well done' and I'm having to reply 'we're almost there'.

"I think when we finally get over that line, which I'm sure we will, it's going to be a big moment - not just for me personally, the players and staff, but for the whole city and the club.

"It's a big moment in history for this team. I'm excited and I'm sure everyone else is, even though I bet the fans' nerves were going crazy today."

Second-placed Albion are in action on Friday (17:30 BST) and Brentford, who are one point behind the Baggies, face the Potters on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Bielsa's side finished third in the Championship last season and lost their play-off semi-final against Derby County, but they have recovered from that near miss to challenge once more in 2019-20.

Leeds face the Rams on Sunday and, even if Albion and Brentford both win their next games, Leeds will be promoted if they avoid defeat at Pride Park.