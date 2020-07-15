Jim Jefferies: Ex-Hearts boss returns as sporting director search halted

Jim Jefferies will advise the board and head coach Robbie Neilson for six months

Jim Jefferies has returned to Hearts as an advisor, with the club putting its search for a sporting director on hold because of the "time pressures and escalating costs" of legal action.

The former manager, 69, will advise the board and head coach Robbie Neilson for six months on a part-time basis.

Hearts' legal battle against relegation from the Scottish Premiership has been referred to arbitration.

The club will resume their search "in a few months' time".

The Tynecastle club had been keen to replace Craig Levein, who was sacked as sporting director and head coach in October.

"Given the time pressures and escalating costs of the ongoing challenge to our relegation - coupled with the reopening of various parts of Tynecastle and Oriam - we have decided to put our recruitment process on hold for now," the club said.

"Such an important appointment deserves our full focus and uninterrupted attention, which, right now, is simply not possible."

Jefferies, who the club say will "work closely with [owner] Ann [Budge] during the transfer window", most recently worked as sporting director at League Two club Edinburgh City.

He played for, and then managed, Hearts over two spells, winning the Scottish Cup in 1998.

Jefferies - who will take up his role on Monday - suffered a heart attack in September last year, before making a full recovery.

Neilson said he was "delighted" by the news and that Jeffries' "experience and expertise will be of great benefit to both the club and myself".