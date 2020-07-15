Scottish gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Lazio, Celtic, Diangana, Hearts, Partick Thistle

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on Serie A club Lazio's summer transfer shortlist (Scottish Sun).

Meanwhile Rangers have told Scotland under-19 international Kai Kennedy he can leave the club if an offer comes in (Scottish Sun).

Rangers could be ready to battle it out with Celtic for the signing of West Ham winger Grady Diangana (The Herald).

Premier League side Bournemouth have emerged as the front runners to sign Celtic and Rangers target Ivan Toney from Peterborough (Football Insider).

Hearts are interested in bringing midfielder Sam Nicholson back to the club, but Bristol Rovers are favourites to sign the 25-year-old, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Colorado Rapids. (Daily Record)

The maximum punishment facing Hearts and Partick Thistle after their SFA charge is expulsion from the game (Daily Record).

New Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has opened the door for St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann to win a call-up for their Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia (Scottish Sun).

