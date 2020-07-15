Brighton Women: AC Milan midfielder Nora Heroum signs for WSL side

Nora Heroum joined AC Milan in 2018 after a spell with another Italian club, Brescia

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed AC Milan midfielder Nora Heroum on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old Finland international, who has 70 caps, is Seagulls boss Hope Powell's third signing of the summer.

Her arrival follows two teenagers, Charlton goalkeeper Katie Startup and Bristol City striker Katie Robinson.

"She has played at the top level in what is a really strong domestic set-up in Italy for three seasons," said former England manager Powell.

"She is very composed on the ball, has lots of energy and she can get forward and score goals."

Heroum, who was 17 when she made her international debut in 2012, has won domestic titles in three different countries - her native Finland, Denmark and Italy.

The Italian League season was curtailed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which also eventually ended the Women's Super League campaign.

Powell's side finished in ninth place, when the season was finally settled on a points-per-game basis.

Brighton, who last played on 23 February, are now back in training ahead of next season's expected start date in September.