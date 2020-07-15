Marcus Rashford: Man Utd star to get honorary doctorate from University of Manchester

Rashford has scored 21 goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will become the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign against child poverty.

Rashford, 22, campaigned for the government to allow about 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in England's summer holidays.

The award is the highest honour the university can bestow.

England forward Rashford said it was "a proud day for myself and my family".

United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton have previously received the award from the university.

Rashford said: "When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it's humbling.

"We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot."