Manchester United v West Ham United

West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored a league-high seven goals since the restart

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must decide whether to stick with under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea or play his understudy Sergio Romero.

Eric Bailly is unlikely to be involved because of the head injury he suffered on Sunday but Luke Shaw could recover in time from a swollen ankle.

West Ham report no fresh injury problems and may remain unchanged.

Felipe Anderson returned to the squad last time out, leaving Robert Snodgrass as the Hammers' only absentee.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are at home against a West Ham side who know they are not getting relegated because of their goal difference.

I just think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be completely focused on victory because we know what is at stake.

I know they didn't play well at Wembley on Sunday but he left one or two out for that game, and he will pick his strongest line-up here.

I don't think that should include David de Gea, though. I feel sorry for him because he has been an absolutely top-class keeper for several years but he is making too many mistakes and he needs to be taken out of the fray.

If you are a goalkeeper and your confidence has been shot away, you cannot be risked.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over United since 2006-07. They won September's reverse fixture 2-0.

Manchester United have lost only two of their 23 Premier League home matches against the Hammers (W19, D2). United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played in both of those defeats.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League games (W8, D4). It's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's equal-longest league sequence without defeat as United boss.

The Red Devils will move into the top four should they avoid defeat. They have not ended a full round of fixtures in the Champions League places since mid-September.

David de Gea needs one clean sheet to surpass Peter Schmeichel's Premier League club record of 112.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored 12 and 11 home league goals respectively this term. It is the only the third time in Premier League history that United have had two or more players reach double figures at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba last scored at Old Trafford in United's 2-0 win over West Ham in 2018-19. He scored both goals that day.

West Ham United