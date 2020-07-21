Premier League
Liverpool20:15Chelsea
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could lose back-to-back league games for the first time since April 2015 with former club Borussia Dortmund

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are expected to welcome back James Milner, who has missed the past two matches with a muscular injury.

The Reds have no new injury concerns, with Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino pushing for selection.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is in contention to return after five matches out with a hamstring injury.

Christian Pulisic will be assessed, with a minor injury restricting him to a place on the bench during the FA Cup win against Manchester United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on The Kop at full-time and I think that will influence Jurgen Klopp's selection and the performance levels of his side.

Klopp will pick his strongest possible team and they will want to get back at it after last week's defeat by Arsenal. This scenario will concentrate their minds, which is exactly what they need.

Yes, it is Chelsea who still need the points but this will be more like the Liverpool we saw earlier in the season. They will not want to go and get the trophy after losing again.

Prediction: 2-0

Mo Salah is one short of becoming the first player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool in three seasons

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea's only Premier League victory in their past 10 attempts against Liverpool was by a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in May 2018 (D5, L4).
  • Liverpool can become the third Premier League club, after Arsenal and Blackburn, to do the Premier League double over Chelsea on four occasions.

Liverpool

  • The Reds need just one more victory to set a club record of 31 in a league season.
  • A Liverpool victory would equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).
  • They have lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures, following a run of three defeats in 79 matches.
  • Liverpool can lose consecutive league games for the first time since September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.
  • Mo Salah is unbeaten in all 56 Premier League appearances at Anfield (W46, D10), including a 2-0 win with Chelsea in April 2014.
  • Roberto Firmino has gone 19 league appearances without a goal at Anfield since scoring in a 2-1 win against Tottenham on 31 March 2019. The Brazilian has since had 53 unsuccessful attempts on goal.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea could lose 12 Premier League matches for only the second time since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003.
  • The Blues have conceded 49 goals in the Premier League, the most of any team in the top half of the table.
  • Kepa has a save percentage of 55% in the division this season, the joint-lowest alongside Southampton's Angus Gunn.
  • Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in 18 Premier League away matches this season, their worst return in the top flight since 1991.
  • Olivier Giroud has scored five goals in six league and cup starts since football's resumption.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester371881167392862
5Man Utd361711863352862
6Wolves371514851381359
7Tottenham3716101160461458
8Sheff Utd371412113836254
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal36131495345853
11Everton371310144353-1049
12Southampton37147164859-1149
13Newcastle371111153755-1844
14Crystal Palace37119173049-1942
15Brighton37814153753-1638
16West Ham36107194760-1337
17Watford36810183457-2334
18Aston Villa3687213966-2731
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
