Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could lose back-to-back league games for the first time since April 2015 with former club Borussia Dortmund

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are expected to welcome back James Milner, who has missed the past two matches with a muscular injury.

The Reds have no new injury concerns, with Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino pushing for selection.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is in contention to return after five matches out with a hamstring injury.

Christian Pulisic will be assessed, with a minor injury restricting him to a place on the bench during the FA Cup win against Manchester United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on The Kop at full-time and I think that will influence Jurgen Klopp's selection and the performance levels of his side.

Klopp will pick his strongest possible team and they will want to get back at it after last week's defeat by Arsenal. This scenario will concentrate their minds, which is exactly what they need.

Yes, it is Chelsea who still need the points but this will be more like the Liverpool we saw earlier in the season. They will not want to go and get the trophy after losing again.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea's only Premier League victory in their past 10 attempts against Liverpool was by a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge in May 2018 (D5, L4).

Liverpool can become the third Premier League club, after Arsenal and Blackburn, to do the Premier League double over Chelsea on four occasions.

Liverpool

The Reds need just one more victory to set a club record of 31 in a league season.

A Liverpool victory would equal the best Premier League home record for a season of 18 wins and a draw. It was previously set by Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).

They have lost three of their past nine Premier League fixtures, following a run of three defeats in 79 matches.

Liverpool can lose consecutive league games for the first time since September 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

Mo Salah is unbeaten in all 56 Premier League appearances at Anfield (W46, D10), including a 2-0 win with Chelsea in April 2014.

Roberto Firmino has gone 19 league appearances without a goal at Anfield since scoring in a 2-1 win against Tottenham on 31 March 2019. The Brazilian has since had 53 unsuccessful attempts on goal.

Chelsea