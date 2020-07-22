Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leeds
|45
|27
|9
|9
|73
|35
|38
|90
|2
|West Brom
|45
|22
|16
|7
|75
|43
|32
|82
|3
|Brentford
|45
|24
|9
|12
|79
|36
|43
|81
|4
|Fulham
|45
|23
|11
|11
|63
|47
|16
|80
|5
|Nottm Forest
|45
|18
|16
|11
|57
|46
|11
|70
|6
|Cardiff
|45
|18
|16
|11
|65
|58
|7
|70
|7
|Swansea
|45
|17
|16
|12
|58
|52
|6
|67
|8
|Preston
|45
|18
|11
|16
|58
|53
|5
|65
|9
|Millwall
|45
|16
|17
|12
|53
|50
|3
|65
|10
|Blackburn
|45
|17
|12
|16
|64
|60
|4
|63
|11
|Bristol City
|45
|17
|11
|17
|59
|64
|-5
|62
|12
|Derby
|45
|16
|13
|16
|59
|63
|-4
|61
|13
|Wigan
|45
|15
|13
|17
|56
|55
|1
|58
|14
|QPR
|45
|16
|9
|20
|65
|74
|-9
|57
|15
|Reading
|45
|15
|11
|19
|58
|54
|4
|56
|16
|Sheff Wed
|45
|15
|11
|19
|57
|64
|-7
|56
|17
|Stoke
|45
|15
|8
|22
|58
|67
|-9
|53
|18
|Huddersfield
|45
|13
|12
|20
|51
|66
|-15
|51
|19
|Middlesbrough
|45
|12
|14
|19
|46
|60
|-14
|50
|20
|Birmingham
|45
|12
|14
|19
|53
|72
|-19
|50
|21
|Charlton
|45
|12
|12
|21
|50
|61
|-11
|48
|22
|Luton
|45
|13
|9
|23
|51
|80
|-29
|48
|23
|Barnsley
|45
|11
|13
|21
|47
|68
|-21
|46
|24
|Hull
|45
|12
|9
|24
|57
|84
|-27
|45