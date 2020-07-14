Jack Hendry: Celtic defender joins KV Oostende on loan

Scotland cap Jack Hendry has barely featured under Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Out-of-favour Celtic defender Jack Hendry has joined Belgian side KV Oostende on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old Scotland cap has played just 11 minutes for the Premiership champions in the last 17 months.

Hendry moved to Melbourne City on loan in January, but made only two appearances for the A-League outfit before rupturing his medial ligament.

The centre-back, who has three caps, was signed by Celtic for a reported £1.5m from Dundee in February 2018.