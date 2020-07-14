St Johnstone: Millwall's Isaac Olaofe and Danny McNamara sign on loan

Danny McNamara, left, made his Republic of Ireland Under-21 debut last year

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has made Isaac Olaofe and Danny McNamara his first signings, with the Millwall pair joining on loan for the season.

Davidson worked with the duo at the English Championship club, where he was assistant manager until last month.

Full-back McNamara, 21 - a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international - and striker Olaofe, 20, cited Davidson's influence as key to the move.

"I can learn a lot from the manager," said McNamara.

"He can tell me what I'm doing right and wrong, and develop my game."

Olaofe added: "I feel like it's a huge opportunity for me playing in the Scottish Premiership and a chance to get some game time."

Both players were on loan last season, with McNamara playing 23 times for League Two side Newport County, while Olaofe scored once in five games for non-league Sutton United.