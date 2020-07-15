Stuart Kettlewell: Ross County a 'safe bubble' for potential signings

Stuart Kettlewell is preparing for his first season as sole Ross County manager

Ross County may be more attractive to potential signings as a "safe bubble" amid the coronavirus pandemic, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Of Scotland's 18,368 confirmed cases, only 377 are in the Highlands.

And Kettlewell believes that could make it easer to entice players north from the central belt and beyond.

"The travel and the logistics can be our Achilles heel," he said. "We find it difficult at times but maybe this one works slightly to our advantage.

"It is probably seen as that safe bubble, that safe environment. Touch wood that stays the same situation.

"You see the number of cases of Covid-19 in the Highlands. I genuinely think that if you are looking to bring up kids or are looking for a safe environment, this probably goes at the top of the list.

"Maybe it has that extra 10 or 20% on it just with the situation we find ourselves in. I have always seen it as a great place to ply your trade."