Coronavirus: One positive test returned in WSL and Women's Championship

The first round of testing in women's football in England took place this month

One person tested positive for Covid-19 after 802 tests were carried out in the first week of testing on Women's Super League and Women's Championship teams.

The Football Association said the positive result was found between 2 and 11 July.

The FA will not be naming the individual, nor their club.

Some top English women's teams have resumed training for the first time since March, with preparations under way for the new season.

WSL sides are set to start their new campaign on the weekend of 5-6 September, having been out of action since before March's lockdown in the United Kingdom.