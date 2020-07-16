FA Cup semi-finals: How to watch and follow on the BBC this weekend

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Eden Hazard's first-half penalty helps Chelsea beat Man Utd to win FA Cup

The FA Cup semi-finals take place at Wembley this weekend, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all looking to book their place in the final.

Sunday's Manchester United v Chelsea tie will be shown live on BBC One.

The game, a repeat of the 2018 final, kicks off at 18:00 BST and will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and online.

Holders Manchester City face Arsenal on Saturday (19:45), with that match being shown live on BT Sport.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch every goal from Man City's FA Cup journey so far

The final is scheduled to take place at Wembley on Saturday, 1 August.

BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website will provide viewers with the option to watch Sunday's game with either TV commentary and no crowd noise, or with BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.

There is a third option to view the match with crowd noise and without commentary for those watching on BBC iPlayer and online.

And on the BBC Sport website, you can join the fun by watching MOTDx Watchalong for Manchester United v Chelsea, with special guests involved, while there will be in-play highlights from both games in our live text commentary.

Manchester United and Arsenal will be competing in their 30th FA Cup semi-finals - a joint record.

United faced Chelsea in last year's fifth round, winning 2-0 before defeat by Wolves in the quarter-finals.

However, the Blues beat United in the final two years ago to lift their eighth FA Cup.

Arsenal have won the competition a record 13 times, while Manchester City thrashed Watford 6-0 in last season's final to clinch a historic domestic treble in England.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch every goal from Arsenal's FA Cup journey so far