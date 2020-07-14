Tom Clarke: Salford sign former Preston captain on two-year deal

Tom Clarke
Tom Clarke has made more than 350 career appearances

Salford City have signed former Preston captain Tom Clarke on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old centre-back was released by the Championship side last month, having made almost 250 appearances in seven years.

He has twice won promotion to the second tier, with Preston in 2014-15 and former club Huddersfield Town three years earlier.

Clarke made 11 appearances for Preston this season and drops two divisions to join League Two side Salford.

