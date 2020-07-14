Glasgow City: South Africa captain Janine van Wyk signs

Janine van Wyk captained South Africa in their first Women's World Cup campaign last year

Glasgow City have hailed their latest addition, South Africa captain Janine van Wyk, as one of the "biggest ever signings in Scottish women's football".

The centre-back, South Africa's record cap holder with 170 appearances, skippered her country at their debut Women's World Cup finals last year.

Injury forced the 33-year-old to leave Danes Fortuna Hjorring in January.

Van Wyk founded her own club, JVW, in South Africa eight years ago to help identify and develop women's talent.

Head coach Scott Booth says van Wyk's "incredible experience" will be key for his side, who face Wolfsburg in the Champions League quarter-finals in San Sebastien on 21 August.

And City club manager Laura Montgomery added: "Her record is incredible on and off the pitch in what she has done for girls and women's sport in her own country as well as in her promotion of equality."

Van Wyk has also played for Moroko Swallows and Palace Super Falcons in her homeland as well as Houston Dash in America.

She is the SWPL 1 champions' third summer signing after striker Krystyna Freda and full-back Zaneta Wyne.