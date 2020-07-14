Nicoline Sorensen: Everton Women sign Denmark forward on two-year deal

Nicoline Sorensen has scored a total of 32 league goals in the past two seasons

Women's Super League side Everton have signed Denmark forward Nicoline Sorensen on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old winger arrives following the end of her deal with Danish side Brondby IF.

She was the top scorer in Denmark's top division last term with 16 goals, and was recently named as the league's player of the year.

“I feel really proud and honoured to be joining Everton," Sorensen told Everton's official website.

"It's clear from speaking to Willie [manager Willie Kirk] that the club is ambitious and it felt like a great match for my next step.

"The WSL is one of the world's biggest leagues and the setup around the players here is incredibly professional.

Kirk added: “I’m really excited about Nico’s signing. I’ve been tracking her for a couple of years now, seeing her develop with Brondby, and becoming a key member of the Denmark starting XI.

"Nico gives us a lot of options. Her attributes and tactical know-how will allow us to play her in a number of attacking positions and she’ll be a big asset."