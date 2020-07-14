Lewis Montsma: Lincoln City sign Dutch centre-half on three-year contract

Lewis Montsma
Lewis Montsma made 23 league appearances for FC Dordrecht this season

Lincoln City have signed defender Lewis Montsma on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old was a free agent after the end of his deal at Dutch second division side FC Dordrecht.

Boss Michael Appleton told the club website: "Lewis is a very versatile defender who can play either side at centre-half. He is a physical specimen and I'm thrilled to have signed him.

"He uses the ball really well and is comfortable with both feet whilst being very aggressive out of possession."

