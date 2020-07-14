Hearts & Partick Thistle charged by SFA for relegation legal case

Hearts and Partick Thistle say they find it "incredulous" that the Scottish FA has charged them for taking legal action to prevent their relegations.

A court referred the case to arbitration which is due take place in the coming days.

The SFA say by taking the case to court instead of arbitration in the first instance, the clubs breached their rules.

Both clubs have already requested disciplinary proceedings be delayed.

"We are incredulous to have received a Notice of Complaint from the SFA in the circumstances," their joint statement said.

"It is oppressive of them to require submissions from both clubs by 20 July when we are, in terms of their own articles of association, actively engaged in arbitration.

"As our focus must be squarely on that, we have already requested the SFA to review the timing to allow us to be properly prepared and represented. That is the very least we should expect from the process."

More to follow.