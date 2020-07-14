Kevin Murphy: Rangers recruit Hearts women's manager & academy chief

Rangers v Celtic

Rangers have recruited Kevin Murphy from Hearts to be their girls academy manager and assistant coach of the women's first team.

Formerly at Manchester City, Murphy joined Hearts in January 2019 as girls academy and women's manager.

He worked at Rangers in a similar role, and re-joins as part of the Ibrox club's investment in their women's team.

Murphy said he was "excited" with the "relentless" way Rangers are improving.

"The chance to work with the top international players now in Rangers' first-team in a full-time professional environment, and also the challenge of producing players who can force their way into a team at the level it has now become, is fantastic," he added.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you