Sean Ward: Glenavon sign defender from Crusaders

Sean Ward gets above Linfield's Jordan Stewart to head clear for Crusaders

Former Glentoran and Linfield defender Sean Ward has left Crusaders to join Glenavon in a two-year deal.

The versatile 36-year-old joined the Crues in 2017 and won a league title and Irish Cup during his Seaview spell.

"He's a player I know a lot about as I played with him at Glentoran," Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton told the club's website.

"He's a fit lad and he will bring us the experience and winning mentality we need at the club."

He added: "We actually signed him on a pre-contract in January, and with the situation with Covid-19 will become a Glenavon player on August 1."

Ward, who made almost almost 400 games for the Glens before joining Linfield in 2013, enjoyed his three years at Crusaders.

"A massive thank you to Crusaders FC for a brilliantly successful 3 years!," he said on Twitter.

"Loved every minute of it and very privileged to have represented the club! Amazing people who made me so very welcome! Best of luck."