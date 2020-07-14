Manchester United Women: Ivana Fuso becomes latest signing for Casey Stoney's side

Ivana Fuso played for Germany in an Under-19 tournament at La Manga in March

Manchester United Women have signed Germany Under-19 forward Ivana Fuso on a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old joins Casey Stoney's Women's Super League side after leaving Swiss club FC Basel.

Fuso, who previously played for SC Freiburg in Germany, also has a further 12-month option on her United contract.

"She is an intelligent player, who is fantastic in possession, and will add so much to our attacking play," said Stoney.

"I've also been impressed with the leadership skills she possesses at such a young age and I know she will fit in well with the squad."

Fuso is the third United addition in the past five days, following the arrival of England midfielder Lucy Staniforth and Spain defender Ona Battle.