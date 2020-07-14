Scottish transfer window open from 14 July to 5 October

SPFL clubs, currently preparing the new season, have until 5 October to add new signigns

The summer transfer window for Scottish clubs begins on Tuesday and will remain open until midnight on 5 October.

The Scottish FA has received Fifa approval for new dates for the 12-week window - the maximum allowed - amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premiership season begins on 1 August and the SFA/SPFL joint response group has confirmed the Scottish League Cup is scheduled to start on 6 October.

For Scottish women's clubs, the window is open from 15 July until 6 October.

The joint response group says the new window addresses the staggered start to the new season and need to "strike an appropriate balance" for clubs to strengthen their squads.

While the top flight kicks off in August, Championship clubs are due to begin a shortened 27-game season on 17 October, with the bottom two tiers also aiming for an October start.

The SPFL board has also agreed to amend rules on the existing October loan window so that it covers Championship clubs in addition to Leagues One and Two.

Meanwhile, the league body has also confirmed Rangers Premiership match at home to St Mirren has been moved to Sunday 9 August with a 1500 BST kick off.