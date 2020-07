Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager 'incredibly happy' after Europe ban overturned

Manchester City are second in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is incredibly happy after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.

On Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) cleared City of committing "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play regulations between 2012 and 2016.

Uefa had issued a two-year ban in February.

"We can play in the Champions League next season because what we have done is right, is proper," Guardiola said.

Cas cleared City of "disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions" and cut the club's fine from 30m euros (£26.9m) to 10m euros (£9m).

"[I'm] incredibly happy for the decision which shows what all the people said about the club was not true and to defend on the pitch what we won on the pitch," said the Spaniard.

"Like I said many times, if we did something wrong we would accept the decision of Uefa and Cas because we did something wrong. We can defend ourselves. We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct."

More to follow.