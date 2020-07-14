Racist abuse in football: Sheff Utd boss Chris Wilder wants more done by 'people in power'

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick recently received racist abuse on social media

More has to be done by "the people in power" to tackle racist abuse on social media, says Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

It came after Blades striker David McGoldrick revealed that he had received racist abuse online.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was arrested by police investigating racist messages sent to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

"It's ridiculous that these things are still happening," said Wilder.

"I'm not the biggest fan of social media. More has to be done by the people in power.

"We have to work in conjunction with the authorities to punish people who feel they have the right to go online and abuse people.

"Why should anyone be abused? Zaha and McGoldrick were very brave in what they've done and should have everyone's support."