Jess Fishlock: Wales and OL Reign midfielder returns after 13 months out

Jess Fishlock is Wales' most-capped footballer

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has returned to action for American club OL Reign after 13 months out injured.

Fishlock, 33, played the final 17 minutes as Reign - formerly known as Seattle Reign - drew with Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup.

It was a first competitive appearance since she suffered a serious knee injury in June 2019.

Fishlock has 113 Wales caps and is a key player for boss Jayne Ludlow.

The Cardiff-born star has been with Reign since 2013, although she has played on loan for a number of clubs including Lyon, where she won the Women's Champions League in 2019.

Fishlock helped Reign to a goalless draw in the final preliminary round tie in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

"Our whole plan this tournament was to not rush me into the games," Fishlock told the club's website.

"It was just about getting me that time."

Fishlock signed a new two-year deal with Reign in February 2020.

She will return to action with Wales when their bid to reach Euro 2021 resumes in Norway away on 22 September.

Ludlow's team then host the Faroe Islands on 22 October and Norway five days later. They will also be at home on 1 December, this time against Belarus.

Wales are second in Group C, four points behind Norway.