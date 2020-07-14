Scottish gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Christie, Rangers, Hibs, Kamberi

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has indicated to the club that he is willing to sign a new deal (Football Insider).

Swiss side St Gallen are in talks to buy Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, who spent the end of last season on loan at Rangers (Scottish Sun).

Celtic have opened discussions with Ryan Christie about a contract extension to 2023 (Scottish Sun).

Everton are interested in signing 17-year-old Rangers midfielder Cole McKinnon (Scottish Sun).

The SPFL has written to the 42 member clubs to ask if they wish to participate in next season's League Cup (Daily Record).

A national ban on travel for sports teams could force Israel to forfeit their Euro 2020 play-off with Scotland in October (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Celtic have received a boost in their bid to sign goalkeeper Fraser Forster as Premier League side Chelsea focus on other targets (Daily Record and Daily Express -print edition).

Dundee United Scottish Cup hero Craig Conway is set to go on trial with St Johnstone, having most recently played for Salford City(Courier).

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor is hopeful of being able to welcome supporters back inside Victoria Park by September (Press and Journal).