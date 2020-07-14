Karl Robinson: Oxford United boss fears more player exits after Wembley defeat

Former MK Dons and Charlton boss Karl Robinson has been in charge of Oxford since March 2018

Keeping Oxford United's losing League One play-off final side together will be difficult, says boss Karl Robinson.

They reached Wembley despite a number of departures in the past 12 months, including Tariqe Fosu and Shannon Baptiste to Brentford in January.

"We've almost hung on and achieved something that people didn't think was possible," Robinson said.

"And for me to start next season without some of these is going to be another kick."

He is "sure agents will be on the phone" now Oxford's protracted campaign has finished and their hopes of returning to England's second tier were dashed by Wycombe Wanderers at the national stadium.

While the game that consigned Oxford to a third straight Wembley final defeat was played behind closed doors - they previously lost the 2016 and 2017 EFL Trophy finals there - he was acutely aware that club scouts were among those allowed to attend.

"I'm sure a few football clubs were here watching some of them talented players, and the beauty about that is, my players never let me down," Robinson said.

"When you look, I know they [Wycombe] have overachieved, but we've extremely overachieved when you look at how far we've come."

Oxford were third in League One when coronavirus ended the regular season, and fourth when the final table was calculated under points per game, before beating Portsmouth on penalties in the play-off semi-finals.

Asked if it will be difficult to hang on to the players that got the club to within one win of promotion, Robinson replied: "We'll all have to make that decision, what is right for individuals, personally.

"I've got to speak to a few people even over what direction we go as a football club."