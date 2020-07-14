Matty Longstaff: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce dismisses 'debate' over midfielder

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has only played 35 minutes in the Premier League since Project Restart

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has dismissed suggestions midfielder Matty Longstaff is not playing because he has not signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old has played just 35 minutes as a substitute in the Premier League since the season resumed.

"This debate that I'm not putting Matty in the team simply because of his contract is not true," said Bruce.

He said Newcastle had "made the boy a huge offer", adding: "We think a lot of him and the ball is in his court."

Newcastle academy graduate Longstaff, who burst on to the scene in October with the winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Bruce left Longstaff on the bench for the defeat by Watford and opted to play Swiss defender Fabian Schar in central midfield.

"[Longstaff] had a thigh injury when he came back from lockdown, which was a pretty severe one," Bruce said.

"I've treated him the way it should be.

"We would all like Matty to stay and get things resolved, but I'm certainly not picking a team with that in mind.

"I played Fabian because of his physicality. He's played in that position for his country, who are eighth in the world."