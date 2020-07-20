Aston Villa v Arsenal

From the section

Head coach Dean Smith's Aston Villa side are three points adrift of safety with two games remaining

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater could make a first appearance since the restart after recovering from a minor injury.

Kortney Hause is expected to return to the match-day squad but Neil Taylor is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Arsenal may rotate their squad with Eddie Nketiah available following suspension and Cedric Soares no longer cup tied.

Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost six consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal, by an aggregate score of 19-3.

Villa are winless in 17 Premier League home fixtures (D7, L10), since a 3-2 triumph on 13 December 1998.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa will be relegated if Watford better their result against Manchester City.

Villa have lost 21 of their 36 Premier League fixtures this season. They have only lost more than 20 Premier League matches on one other occasion, when they were relegated in 2015-16.

They can go three league games unbeaten for only the second time this season.

Villa can win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since May 2015 under Tim Sherwood.

However, they have not beaten established top-six opposition (D2, L22) since a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on 11 April 2015.

Arsenal