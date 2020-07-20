Premier League
Aston Villa20:15Arsenal
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith
Head coach Dean Smith's Aston Villa side are three points adrift of safety with two games remaining

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater could make a first appearance since the restart after recovering from a minor injury.

Kortney Hause is expected to return to the match-day squad but Neil Taylor is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Arsenal may rotate their squad with Eddie Nketiah available following suspension and Cedric Soares no longer cup tied.

Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Jack Grealish has failed to score and made only one assist in his last 13 Premier League appearances after he was directly involved in 12 goals in his first 21 matches this season (7 goals, 5 assists)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Aston Villa have lost six consecutive Premier League matches against Arsenal, by an aggregate score of 19-3.
  • Villa are winless in 17 Premier League home fixtures (D7, L10), since a 3-2 triumph on 13 December 1998.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa will be relegated if Watford better their result against Manchester City.
  • Villa have lost 21 of their 36 Premier League fixtures this season. They have only lost more than 20 Premier League matches on one other occasion, when they were relegated in 2015-16.
  • They can go three league games unbeaten for only the second time this season.
  • Villa can win consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since May 2015 under Tim Sherwood.
  • However, they have not beaten established top-six opposition (D2, L22) since a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on 11 April 2015.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal (53) are guaranteed to end this campaign on their lowest points total for a 38-match Premier League season.
  • They could finish outside of the top six for just the third time in Premier League history.
  • The Gunners are unbeaten in 18 of their 20 matches versus teams below them in the table (W10, D8, L2). Both defeats were against Brighton & Hove Albion.
  • If Arsenal fail to win this match they will end the season with only four away victories, equalling the club record for fewest wins on the road.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 66 goals for Arsenal in all competitions. Since his debut for the club, only Mohamed Salah (68) has scored more among Premier League players.
  • Nicolas Pepe has been involved in 17 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season (8 goals, 9 assists) - only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (27) has been involved in more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester371881167392862
5Man Utd361711863352862
6Tottenham3716101160461458
7Wolves361414849381156
8Sheff Utd361412103835354
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal36131495345853
11Southampton37147164859-1149
12Everton361210144253-1146
13Newcastle361110153755-1843
14Crystal Palace36119163047-1742
15West Ham36107194760-1337
16Brighton36813153753-1637
17Watford36810183457-2334
18Aston Villa3687213966-2731
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
