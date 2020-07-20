Watford v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Watford are assessing Etienne Capoue after he missed Friday's defeat at West Ham with an unspecified injury.
The Hornets continue to be without long-term injury victims Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success.
Manchester City are expected to make changes to the side beaten in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Fernandinho, Rodri and Phil Foden in contention to return.
Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined by injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are on a 12-match winning streak against the Hornets, by an overall aggregate score of 46-6.
- City won September's reverse fixture 8-0 and also beat Watford 6-0 in last season's FA Cup final.
- Watford are winless in the last 17 meetings between the sides in all competitions (D2, L15).
- The Hornets' most recent victory over City was a 1-0 home triumph in the second tier in March 1989.
Watford
- All six of Watford's home league wins this season came under former boss Nigel Pearson.
- They have lost only two of their nine previous home games against current top 10 sides (W3, D4).
- Watford are looking to become the first club to beat both the Premier League champions and runners-up at home in a single season since Manchester United in 2016-17.
- The Hornets have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 league fixtures.
- Troy Deeney can score in three consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2017.
- Four of Deeney's last six home league goals have been penalties.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have accrued a league-high 18 points since the restart and scored a division-best 25 goals.
- Pep Guardiola's side are looking to win four consecutive league fixtures for the first time this campaign.
- City have lost four of their past six away league matches (W2) and failed to score in three of them.
- They haven't lost their final away game of a Premier League season since the 2008-09 campaign (W8, D2).
- City need to score four times versus the Hornets to equal the Premier League record of 12 goals against an opponent in a single season.
- Guardiola's men have scored 93 Premier League goals this term, at least 16 more than any other club.
- Riyad Mahrez has scored in seven of his nine league appearances against Watford.
- Raheem Sterling has scored six goals and assisted one in his last two appearances against the Hornets.
- City are unbeaten in the 33 games in which Gabriel Jesus has scored, winning 32.