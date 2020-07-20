Watford v Manchester City

Bernardo Silva scored his first hat-trick for Manchester City in September's 8-0 win over Watford

TEAM NEWS

Watford are assessing Etienne Capoue after he missed Friday's defeat at West Ham with an unspecified injury.

The Hornets continue to be without long-term injury victims Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success.

Manchester City are expected to make changes to the side beaten in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Fernandinho, Rodri and Phil Foden in contention to return.

Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined by injury.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on a 12-match winning streak against the Hornets, by an overall aggregate score of 46-6.

City won September's reverse fixture 8-0 and also beat Watford 6-0 in last season's FA Cup final.

Watford are winless in the last 17 meetings between the sides in all competitions (D2, L15).

The Hornets' most recent victory over City was a 1-0 home triumph in the second tier in March 1989.

Watford

All six of Watford's home league wins this season came under former boss Nigel Pearson.

They have lost only two of their nine previous home games against current top 10 sides (W3, D4).

Watford are looking to become the first club to beat both the Premier League champions and runners-up at home in a single season since Manchester United in 2016-17.

The Hornets have kept only one clean sheet in their last 13 league fixtures.

Troy Deeney can score in three consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2017.

Four of Deeney's last six home league goals have been penalties.

Manchester City