Coronavirus: One positive result in latest round of Premier League testing

There have been 13 rounds of testing in the Premier League

There was one positive coronavirus result from 2,071 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.

The person, who has not been identified, will now self-isolate for seven days.

That positive result arrived in the 13th round of Premier League testing, conducted from 6-12 July.

Last week there were no positive results returned. In all, there have now been 20 cases of Covid-19 discovered by Premier League testing.

The Premier League returned to action on 17 June after an absence of 100 days because of the pandemic.