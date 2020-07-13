Steven Lawless: Burton Albion sign former Livingston winger on one-year contract

Steven Lawless scored 11 times in 38 appearances last season for Livingston

Burton Albion have signed winger Steven Lawless on a one-year deal after his contract at Livingston expired.

The 29-year-old is Jake Buxton's first signing since he took charge in May.

Glasgow-born former Motherwell youth product Lawless had also previously played for Partick Thistle.

"I've played all my career up in Scotland and after I came with my wife to look at the facilities, I couldn't turn down this new challenge," he told the League One club's website.

"The manager was very honest and didn't want to hide anything from me, which was a really big factor in me joining.

"He seems like a great guy and I am really looking forward to working with him."