Daniel Kelly: Midfielder signs new deal at Carrick Rangers
Carrick Rangers midfielder Daniel Kelly has penned a new four-year contract with the Irish Premiership club.
The 27-year-old, who left Glentoran after just one season in 2018, has scored 38 goals in 196 appearances in his two spells at Carrick.
Kelly said: "When the club came to me about extending my contract it was just a case of "where do I sign?".
"Seeing the work that is going on behind the scenes makes it a really exciting time to be at the club."
Niall Currie's side finished an impressive eighth on their return to the top-flight this season.
"It's not by luck we achieved the position we did in the league this year," Kelly told the club website.
"Being a part of this progression and watching my hometown club develop is honour, I can't wait to see what the future holds."