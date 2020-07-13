Daniel Kelly: Midfielder signs new deal at Carrick Rangers

Daniel Kelly celebrates scoring one of his 38 goals for Carrick Rangers
Carrick Rangers midfielder Daniel Kelly has penned a new four-year contract with the Irish Premiership club.

The 27-year-old, who left Glentoran after just one season in 2018, has scored 38 goals in 196 appearances in his two spells at Carrick.

Kelly said: "When the club came to me about extending my contract it was just a case of "where do I sign?".

"Seeing the work that is going on behind the scenes makes it a really exciting time to be at the club."

Niall Currie's side finished an impressive eighth on their return to the top-flight this season.

"It's not by luck we achieved the position we did in the league this year," Kelly told the club website.

"Being a part of this progression and watching my hometown club develop is honour, I can't wait to see what the future holds."

