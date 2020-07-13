Sir Alex Ferguson: Keith Gillespie says former boss told 'white lie' to get him a pay rise with Newcastle

Gillespie made 86 appearances for Northern Ireland

Keith Gillespie has revealed how a "little white lie" from Sir Alex Ferguson helped secure him a huge pay rise when signing for Newcastle United.

The former Northern Ireland winger joined the Magpies as part of the £7m deal that saw Andy Cole move in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

Sir Alex, United manager at the time, acted as the then 19-year-old's agent for the negotiations in January 1995.

"Sir Alex was fantastic," Gillespie, 45, told Sportsound Extra Time.

"I was very fortunate that I came through United with the 'Class of 92'. We had such a great young squad and he really was fantastic for us all.

"I didn't have an agent at the time of the move to Newcastle and he acted as my agent in the move. Myself, Gary Neville, David Beckham and Nicky Butt had signed professional contracts but we weren't on great money.

"I think I was on £230 or £250 a week at the time, but Sir Alex told Newcastle a little white lie that I was on £600 and he wanted them to double it. They agreed to it straight away.

"It was just a little white lie and Newcastle may have been willing to pay it anyway, but Sir Alex was fantastic in the dealings."

Gillespie won the Youth Cup with United in 1992

Having initially made a good impression as a youngster with United, Gillespie went on to enjoy four years at Newcastle, where he was part of the team that came close to winning the Premier League in 1996.

The Bangor native, who later had spells with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and Sheffield United, said he would like to have remained at Old Trafford longer - and that Sir Alex once tried to bring him back to the club.

"Obviously I would have wanted to stay at Man United, but just circumstances at the time meant that I moved on," continued Gillespie, who last week took up an ambassadorial role with hometown club Bangor.

"It was my decision in the end because I just wanted to get regular first-team football and Newcastle gave me that opportunity. I had Andrei Kanchelskis in front of me at the time so it was making it difficult for me.

"Unbeknown to me, when Kanchelskis left the club, Sir Alex put in a bid to bring me back from Newcastle but they turned it down.

"So it could have been different - it could have been oh so different but, you know, I'm just very thankful that I was able to play top-level football."

To hear more from Gillespie, click here to listen to the full episode of this week's Sportsound Extra Time.