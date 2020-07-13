Coronavirus: Zero positive Premiership tests in last week

From the section

Strict coronavirus testing protocol is in place at all 12 Premiership clubs

No Scottish Premiership player or team staff member tested positive for coronavirus in the last week.

The Scottish FA's joint response group confirmed 1,055 tests were carried out from 6-12 July.

It means just one player - an unnamed member of Aberdeen's first-team squad - has recorded a positive result in the 1,991 tests since 29 June.

The Aberdeen player returned to the club's training ground last Wednesday after self-isolating.