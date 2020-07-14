Highland & Lowland Leagues optimistic about October start

Highland and Lowland Leagues officials are cautiously optimistic about both divisions starting in October.

The Scottish Premiership will begin on 1 August, with the three lower leagues aiming for a 17 October start.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston says "there are actually six or seven possible seasons sitting on the shelf" for how the competition might play out.

And Lowland League chairman George Fraser says they are "looking at various scenarios".

Both divisions are continuing to examine how and when they will be able to comply with the Covid-19 public health guidance and adhere to the testing protocols.

Houston said the move to the Phase 3 of the Scottish Government's route map is encouraging.

"It would make you think that with something like 12 weeks to mid-October there is a sporting chance we could get to phase 4," he said.

"That would make it a lot more manageable or pragmatically manageable for Highland League football to take place.''

Lowland League Chairman, George Fraser added: "The protocols are quite onerous, quite lengthy so there is a lot for us and our clubs to consider, but we are hoping they might be eased slightly."

'Testing costs would put clubs to wall' - case study

Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson

Everybody is in the same boat - we cannot afford to get our boys tested. You would probably put most of the teams to the wall if we are having to test every week. I know it is down to one a week, but that is probably about £1,000. If you have 34 games, where is the £34,000 coming from?

We were fortunate. We tucked away money when we could and saved up for a rainy day and, by God, has it been a rainy day. That is keeping the day-to-day running of the club ticking over, and putting some stuff back into the community. Hopefully we will never see anything like this again.