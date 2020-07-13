Katie Robinson: Brighton Women sign forward after Bristol City departure

Katie Robinson was in the England squad at last year's European Under-17 Championship

Brighton & Hove Women have signed England Under-17 international Katie Robinson after the forward turned down an offer to stay with Bristol City.

The 17-year-old made 17 Women's Super League appearances for the Robins after coming through their academy.

"To break into the WSL as Katie did for Bristol City last season was quite an achievement," said Albion boss Hope Powell.

"We're looking forward to see how she develops."

Robinson's arrival on the south coast coincides with the start of pre-season for the club.

Brighton last played on 23 February before the coronavirus outbreak interrupted the 2019-20 season, and eventually finished in ninth place on a points-per-game basis.

September is the targeted start date for next season, although no exact schedule has been confirmed.