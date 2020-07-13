Sam Hoskins: Northampton Town striker signs new two-year contract

Sam Hoskins scored in Northampton's 4-0 play-off final win over Exeter

Striker Sam Hoskins has signed a new two-year deal after helping Northampton Town secure promotion to League One.

Hoskins, 27, has scored 32 goals for the Cobblers in five seasons since arriving from Yeovil in 2015.

That includes his 12 in helping Keith Curle's side win promotion via the League Two play-offs.

"He played a big role for us last season. He scored some important goals and helped create others," boss Curle told the club's official website.

"He has that hunger and that desire to keep improving and to keep getting better. Sam's game is continuing to develop. He has that versatility that allows him to adapt."

Hoskins follows the lead set by Curle and defender Michael Harriman by signing a new deal.