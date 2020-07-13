Kevin Nisbet: Hibs striker says it's 'only right' to take lower wage

Kevin Nisbet has joined Hibs after 23 goals in his sole season at Championship side Dunfermline

Joining Hibernian on a lower wage than the club previously offered was "only right" amid cutbacks at Easter Road, says Kevin Nisbet.

The striker discussed a deal with the Scottish Premiership side in January, but his move from Dunfermline Athletic didn't materialise until last week.

Nisbet says he rebuffed a Hearts offer, something Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson has rebutted.

"No offer would have swayed me," said 23-year-old Nisbet.

"Hibs is the place I want to be, it has been since January, and I was hoping they would come back in.

"My agent did [spoke to Hearts] and I had offers to go down south as well, which I turned down."

Hibs, having reached agreement over wage deferrals in August, are in talks with players and staff over wage cuts and job losses.

"I took a lower wage than what I'd have got in January," added Nisbet. "It's only right doing that. All the other boys are on deferred wages and it wouldn't be right for me to come in and be on bigger wages.

"I'm grateful that Hibs have paid a transfer for me, especially during hard times in the pandemic, and I hope to repay the club this season."

Nisbet returns to the Premiership three years after making his debut there with Partick Thistle.

He admits his attitude wasn't right and, having proved himself in the lower leagues with Raith Rovers and Dunfermline in the last two seasons, is now determined to prove he belongs in the top flight.

"At Thistle I didn't play enough games," he said. "When I get released, the penny dropped. I needed to get fitter, stronger, quicker. I wasn't looking after myself diet-wise and was going out too much.

"Now I've matured a lot and have lots of games under my belt. I've got people still doubting me - he can't do it in the Premiership, he's not ready for the step up - and I'm looking forward to proving them wrong."