Livingston sign Salim Kouider-Aissa from Queen's Park

Livingston have signed Queen's Park striker Salim Kouider-Aissa, who was playing junior football for Kilsyth Rangers little over a year ago.

Kouider-Aissa scored 17 goals in 36 games at the League Two side last term.

Prior to that, he had scored 41 times in 38 appearances for Kilsyth after spells at Queen of the South, Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir.

Kouider-Aissa, 24, has signed a two-year deal with a year's option at the Scottish Premiership club.