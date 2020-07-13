Liverpool plan to extend Dejan Lovren contract until 2022

Lovren joined Liverpool from Southampton for £20m

Liverpool plan to take up an option to extend defender Dejan Lovren's contract by another year and keep him until summer 2022.

The Reds will extend the Croatia international's stay at the club if he is still at Anfield by the end of the summer transfer window.

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg are interested in Lovren but have yet to make contact with the Reds.

The 31-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton for £20m in July 2014.

Lovren has helped the club to this year's Premier League title, making 10 appearances in the top flight during the campaign.

Overall, he has made 131 league appearances for Liverpool, scoring five goals, and also won the 2019 Champions League with the club.