Glasgow City: Krystyna Freda signs on loan from Apollon Ladies
Glasgow City have further strengthened for their Champions League last-eight tie by signing striker Krystyna Freda on loan from Apollon Ladies of Cyprus.
The Scottish champions face Wolfsburg in San Sebastien on 21 August.
American-born Freda has scored 13 times in the competition in the past two years, including against City for Somatio Barcelona in 2018.
The 26-year-old has also netted 245 goals in the past three seasons for the Cypriot champions.
"Krystyna is a stand-out striker and we're all looking forward to having her in our squad," said City manager Scott Booth.
"She is a player we've competed against previously so we all know how dangerous she can be."
Freda is City's second signing of the summer, joining full-back Zaneta Wyne, who arrived from Norwegian side Klepp.
"Glasgow is a strong, amazing team that has proven that they are one of the best in Europe and I feel honoured to be a part of this next challenge with them," Freda said.